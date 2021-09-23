Oddities and Curiosities Fair to be held in downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The third annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair is making its return to Word Park Saturday evening, September 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. , and it will feature fire dancers, live music, food trucks, mystics, fortune tellers, and over 30 unique kinds of vendors and exhibits. Part of the BEX Art Week and in partnership with Haunted Beckley, this event is sure to inspire curiosity and thrills for all ages.

“Maybe some folks idea of art may be bigfoot footprints, or we’ve got folks who make jewelry that resemble skulls and body parts and such,” says Scott Worley with Haunted Beckley.

The Oddities and Curiosities Fair will be a free event for the whole family, and following the event, Haunted Beckley will be hosting a large-scale ghost hunt, and tickets will be available to purchase for that at the fair.

