October is Pedestrian Safety Month

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) joins the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in recognizing October as National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The GHSP’s efforts are part of a statewide initiative incorporating enforcement, education, emergency medical services, and engineering-related strategies.

When driving, help keep pedestrians of all ages safe:

Watch for pedestrians at all times; be extra cautious when backing up.

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

Obey all traffic laws, especially posted speed limits in school zones.

Pay attention. Put your phone down and never drive while distracted.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, making eye contact to indicate that you see them.

Follow these tips to stay safe as a pedestrian:

Pay attention. That means: Head Up, Phone Down.

Stay alert. Don’t wear earbuds.

Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking.

Children younger than ten should cross the street with an adult.

Cross streets at crosswalks.

Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals.

If no crosswalk is available and your view is blocked, move to where you can see oncoming traffic.

Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to ensure they see you.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Wear bright and reflective clothing and use a flashlight at night.

Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.

For more information about pedestrian safety, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

