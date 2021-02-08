Oceana man arrested for sexual abuse

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested for sexual abuse in Wyoming County.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 21, 2021, the victim asked a family member of Stanley Dean Belcher to take her to the cigarette store. Instead, Belcher showed up, along with three other males, who refused to take the victim home after the store. After one of the male’s were dropped off, Belcher became rough with the victim. According to the victim, Belcher pulled off the victim’s bra, breaking it. The victim also stated that Belcher attempted to pull her pants off as well. Belcher also stole $40 from the victim.

Stanley Belcher has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse and petit larceny. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.