Oak Hill woman facing drug charges

On Thursday afternoon Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department located an Oak Hill woman who had active felony narcotics charges. The suspect was criminally charged by detectives with the Central West Virginia DRUG TASK FORCE following a series of controlled purchases of heroin.

Heather Lynn Hewitt, 38 of Oak Hill, is charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin. She will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia DRUG TASK FORCE.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.