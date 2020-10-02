Oak Hill woman facing drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An Oak Hill woman is facing drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.
Heather Lynn Hewitt, 38 of Oak Hill, is charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin. She will now await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia DRUG TASK FORCE.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.