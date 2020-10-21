Oak Hill woman arrested and charged with Heroin

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman is arrested on drug charges.

According to Oak Hill Police, on October 20, 2020, the Central WV Drug Task Force, along with the help from the Oak Hill Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, made an arrest and executed a search warrant on an apartment in east end area of Oak Hill.

Deborah L. Price, 39, from 1309 East Main St. Apt. 12, was arrested and charged with delivery a controlled substance, namely, Heroin. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation where several purchases of Heroin were made from Price at this location.

Oak Hill Police Chief Whisman states that numerous drug activity complaints have been coming from this apartment complex and encourages the public to continue to call in tips concerning any suspected illegal drug activity.