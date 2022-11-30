Oak Hill Police arrest suspect in Scarbro shooting

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill authorities located and arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarbro on November 18.

Police charged Eddie D. Morgan, 35, of Bradley, with Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding.

Authorities transported Morgan to Southern Regional Jail for further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

