Oak Hill man pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man pleads guilty to first degree sexual abuse.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mauzy, Johnny E. McKinney entered a guilty plea to the felony crime of sexual abuse in the first degree on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

McKinney will be sentenced on Jan. 11 by Judge Thomas H. Ewing and faces one to five years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for life, and faces intensive supervision up to 50 years.

The child victim in the case lived with McKinney in Feb. 2019, when the abuse occurred. The investigation into the child’s allegations began in Jan. 2020.