Oak Hill man facing grand larceny and felony gun possession charges in Fayette County

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in custody following a 911 call reporting theft on Tuesday Night on Palmer Lane. The callers alleged their son had stolen several items from their property, including a revolver pistol.

Yesterday afternoon deputies responded to another call from the victims reporting they saw their son with the revolver in his possession on Mitchell Lane in Hilltop.

Authorities located the subject at the scene, who attempted to hide in a nearby home and dispose of the gun.

After officers read him his rights, the subject confessed to taking the items and pawning them at a local shop. He also stated he tried to get rid of the gun because he is a convicted felon.

Joshua I. Miller, 37, of Oak Hill, faces felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Authorities transported Miller to the Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through your Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Related