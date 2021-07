GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony drug charges in Fayette County.

Police say last night, they were conducting traffic enforcement on Rt. 19 in the Glen Jean area.

A deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A search of the car yielded a quantity of suspected heroin, foil, packaging bags and scales.

Geno Lacavera is arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

