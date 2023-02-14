Oak Hill Man faces charges after violating domestic violence petition

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing charges in Fayette County following a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded to a call from Glen Jean on November 27 at the Mountainair Mobile Home park, reporting a possible domestic violence petition violation.

The victim informed authorities upon arrival that a male she had a DVP against had entered her home through an unlocked door, resulting in an argument and him stealing her phone before fleeing the residence.

Authorities discovered Joshua J Daniels, 29, of Oak Hill, today after a short pursuit on foot. Fayette County Sheriffs charge Daniels with felony entering without breaking, misdemeanor violation of a DVP, and petit larceny.

Daniels awaits further court proceedings at the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

