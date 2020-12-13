Oak Hill man arrested on numerous charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, November 11th, a subject was chased away from a residence that he was allegedly burglarizing in the Hilltop area by a friend of the homeowner.

On Thursday, November 12th, the homeowner of this residence reported a burglary in which numerous items had been stolen. Tools used in the commission of the crime were found at the scene. The subject was identified, and it was discovered that he was on parole. A hold was placed on the subject by Parole Services for violations of his parole. They were unable to take him into custody.

On Sunday, December 6th, the Oak Hill Police Department arrested this subject subsequent to a shoplifting complaint. Warrants from the burglary complaints, obtained by Sheriff’s Deputies, were executed on this subject while he was already housed at Southern Regional Jail.

Shane Steven Jones of Glen Jean is charged with two counts of Daytime Burglary, Breaking and Entering, two counts of Grand Larceny, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.