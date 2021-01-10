Oak Hill man arrested on drug and gun charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An Oak Hill man is in jail on drug and gun charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

Last night Fayette County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a residence on Ellison Circle in Oak Hill in an effort to locate a wanted person. While on scene, evidence of drug sales was observed by the officers. A search was conducted after receiving consent from the homeowner.

The search yielded heroin, methamphetamines, and firearms. Demetran V. Gray of Oak Hill is charged with two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.