Oak Hill man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year old girl

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is behind bars, facing charges of sexual assault.

On May 13, Oak Hill Police responded to a sexual assault call. A woman told police that 54-year-old James McMillion molested her 15-year old daughter.

In a later interview at Just for Kid’s Advocacy Center, the daughter said that McMillion performed sexual acts on her multiple times, dating back to the summer of 2020.

McMillion was arrested on four counts of sexual assault. He is currently in jail, with bail set at $120,000.

