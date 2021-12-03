Oak Hill High School students take to the stage for Christmas play

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Theater students at Oak Hill High School are preparing for a Christmas play.

It’s called The Baddest Angel Band, where three mischievous angels are sent down to Earth to straighten up.

According to Oak Hill High School’s Theater Director Danna Davis, the theater program has 29 students and they are all very excited to get on the stage and show off their acting during the performance this Friday.

“They are just the best group I have ever had,” Davis said. “They are so enthusiastic, and they are so excited about tomorrow night.”

Davis says the theater program gives students at all grade levels a chance to express themselves and learn about the performing arts.

One student is a freshman at the school and says the class has been a great experience.

“We do a lot of practicing and it’s a lot of fun to get to know more people,” freshman Hailey McGuire said. “I really enjoy this class.”

Another student has wanted to be in theater for years, and is playing four different roles in the play.

“This is actually my first year, but this is something I’ve been wanting to do for the past six or seven years,” Twelfth-grader Coltyn Taylor said. “The last play I was in was probably fifth grad. I’m just happy to finally be in it for my senior year.”

The Baddest Angel Band will also be the first play to be done in the school’s brand new auditorium that was finished earlier this year. It premieres this Friday at 7 p.m.

