Oak Hill High School hosts beauty pageant for Miss and Mrs Bridge Day and Oak Leaf

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Going on for over 10 years, the annual Miss and Mrs. Bridge Day and Oak Leaf Festival Beauty Pageant was held in the Oak Hill High School auditorium where the contestants are crowned before these major events in the fall. The pageant featured 14 contestants competing to win the two titles, and this year, fashion director and West Virginia native Monte Durham from the hit TLC series Say Yes to the Dress made an appearance as a guest judge for the pageant.

“I’m excited to be here to crown a new queen but I’m also a little sad to give up my title, this title means a lot to me because Bridge Day is such a big event in West Virginia and everybody knows about it whenever you’re outside of West Virginia, too, so it’s going to be a happy and sad moment,” says Wendi Williams, current Mrs. Bridge Day.

By the end of the pageant six women walk out with a crown, a sash, the title, and a $500 scholarship.

