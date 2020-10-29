Oak Hill High School holds reverse parade for Homecoming

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Despite the many changes in the 2020-21 school year so far, one Oak Hill High School was able to continue Wednesday with the annual Homecoming parade.

It was a reverse parade, where community members had a chance to drive around and say hello to the Red Devil sports teams, band, and homecoming court. The king and queen will be announced at Friday’s football game against Woodrow Wilson.

“It’s very good to be able to have homecoming in general, because thinking that we weren’t going to have a senior year, and it’s just a year of change. we’re all adapting to new things and it’s just different for everyone,” says senior and student council member Sky Treadway. “it took a lot of minds to graph it out, but I’m glad that we fought through it and were able to have it.”

Treadway adds she is hopeful there will be a prom and/or a school spirit week later in the year.