Oak Hill High School celebrates “Teacher Appreciation Week”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County High School celebrates “Teacher Appreciation Week.”

Students at Oak Hill High School wrote notes and left candy for their teachers on the second day of “Teacher Appreciation Week.” In a school year ravaged by COVID-19, teachers have played an essential role in keeping curriculum up to date.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year for everyone in education,” said Oak Hill High School Principal Katie Hayes. “No one has handled that better than the teachers at Oak Hill High School. They have been able to roll with the punches and make changes at a moment’s notice. This week is probably more important than ever, because they deserve all of the appreciation and admiration of everyone.”

Oak Hill High School has more events planned to appreciate teachers throughout the week.

