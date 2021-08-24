Oak Hill girls soccer wins Monday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s girls soccer match between Oak Hill & Shady Spring!

The Lady Red Devils established offensive momentum in the early minutes, and would score the opening goal through Bethany Rosiek. Oak Hill added three more in the second half of a 4-0 win.

In high school golf Monday, Shady Spring won a four-team match at Twin Falls, finishing ahead Westside, Wyoming East, & Mingo Central. The Renegades’ Tanner Walls took medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 34.

