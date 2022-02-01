Oak Hill City Council to host Black History Month lecture series

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County has a rich history of African American contributions, one of the first being the founder of Black History Month, Dr. Carter Woodson and his ties to the area.

To recognize these contributions and to honor Black History Month, Oak Hill City Council will be hosting a 4-week educational lecture series that will take place every Saturday in February at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

“If you look back at American history, look back at early textbooks, even textbooks in the last 20, 30 years, the black experience is rarely mentioned, or if it is it’s glossed over and moved on to some other topic,” Mayor of Oak Hill, Daniel Wright, says. “It’s important that we recognize the contributions and recognize that not everybody who made America was a white man.”

Topics in the series will range from black political figures to black female activists, and the speakers will include:

Mayor Daniel Wright – February 2nd

Rev. Ronald English – Feb. 12th

Dr. Brucella Jordan – Feb. 19th

Rev. Matthew Watts – Feb. 26th

