NRGRDA to partner with Generation WV to retain in-state talent

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), has announced NRGRDA is partnering to support Generation West Virginia, a statewide non-profit dedicated to attracting, retaining, and advancing young people in the Mountain State.

“Generation West Virginia is one of the most effective ways to retain our in-state talent to live, work and give in the Mountain State,” said Belcher. “One of my early priorities was to seek NRGRDA board approval to employ an Impact Fellow in 2021, and I am pleased to say our board unanimously agreed and our application for a fellow is pending.”

NRGRDA is seeking an Impact Fellow to be its Director of Business Retention and Expansion.

Belcher said the next step is for NRGRDA and the program under its umbrella–West Virginia Hive Network, Country Roads Angel Network and Active Southern West Virginia–to work in concert to encourage our clients and partners to consider working with Generation West Virginia. “Natalie Roper and her team at Generation West Virginia have honed one of the most meaningful recruitment and retention programs to keep Mountain State talent excited about staying home and boosting our economy and way of life,” Belcher said.

NRGRDA will be the third organization in its four-county region to hire an Impact Fellow. Vaught, Inc. in Beckley and PracticeLink in Hinton have both hired personnel through this Generation WV hiring vehicle.