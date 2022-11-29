NRGRDA selects Beth Epperson as Contracts and Procurement Specialist

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beth Epperson joins New River Gorge Development Authority (NRGRDA) as Contract and Procurement Specialist for its West Virginia Hive entrepreneurial arm.

In her role, Epperson will administrate the NRGRDA’s loan portfolio and secure federal and state contracts for local businesses.

Epperson previously worked at the 4-C Economic Development Authority for 11 years, which later became NRGRDA.

She also has several years of experience working with regional organizations such as Class VI River Runners, 4-C Economic Development Authority, and Summit Bechtel Reserve.

She is an active member of the community as a board of directors member of the Friends of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association.

