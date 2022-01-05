NRCTC Invitational continues in Beckley

WOAY – Check out highlights from the second day of the 2022 New River CTC Invitational. The full area high school basketball scoreboard is below.

GIRLS

Huntington 78, PikeView 50

Montcalm 41, Meadow Bridge 31

Mountain Mission 65, River View 37

BOYS

Princeton 57, Oak Hill 47

Huntington 55, Woodrow Wilson 50

Midland Trail 73, Sissonville 70

Greenbrier West 74, Summers County 53

Independence 83, PikeView 63

Montcalm 55, Meadow Bridge 50

Calvary Baptist 77, Greater Beckley Christian 69

