NRCTC Invitational continues in Beckley

WOAY – Check out highlights from the second day of the 2022 New River CTC Invitational. The full area high school basketball scoreboard is below.
GIRLS
Huntington 78, PikeView 50
Montcalm 41, Meadow Bridge 31
Mountain Mission 65, River View 37
BOYS
Princeton 57, Oak Hill 47
Huntington 55, Woodrow Wilson 50
Midland Trail 73, Sissonville 70
Greenbrier West 74, Summers County 53
Independence 83, PikeView 63
Montcalm 55, Meadow Bridge 50
Calvary Baptist 77, Greater Beckley Christian 69
