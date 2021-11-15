November 15 marks beginning of Winter Weather Awareness Week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – November 15 marks the start of Winter Weather Awareness Week.

It’s put on every year by the National Weather Service as a means to get people prepared for the winter season.

According to Tony Edwards, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, WV, they’ll be sending out messages all week with helpful advice and tips, including things like keeping your car stocked with necessary supplies, and how to drive in bad conditions.

“Just raising awareness of the winter ahead,’ Edwards said. “We had some snow in the mountains this morning. So it’s just a good reminder for folks to get their vehicles ready for winter, get their houses ready. And just be ready for whatever lies ahead.”

Certain tips include keeping an emergency kit with 72 hours of necessities in your home, as well as keeping winter weather necessities in your vehicle such as emergency blankets.

National Winter Weather Awareness Week lasts through November 19.

Related