North Bears win boys basketball All-Star Game, 105-104

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The North-South All-Star weekend has returned to Kanawha County, with Friday’s boys basketball all-star game among the events.

Three area players were on the South Cardinals roster, with Greenbrier West’s Jared Robertson serving as one of the coaches. Cavalier graduate Kaiden Pack had 12 points, while Greenbrier East’s William Gabbert chipped in with seven and Liberty’s Braden Howell recorded four.

The game of offense would be close throughout the night, with the North Bears winning 105-104. Jaelin Johnson (Fairmont Senior, 27 points) and Aiden Satterfield (Charleston Catholic, 25 points) earned MVP honors for their respective teams.

The North-South Football Game is scheduled for 1 PM Saturday at South Charleston High School. 10 area players will suit up for the South Cardinals, who will be led in this game by Greenbrier East’s Ray Lee.

