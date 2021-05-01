No WV COVID-related deaths reported in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 1, 2021, there have been 2,726,507 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,498 total cases and 2,679 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,760 2,476 284 75 Greenbrier 1,897 1,687 210 62 McDowell 1,191 1,077 114 21 Mercer 3,098 2,816 282 116 Monroe 923 859 64 17 Nicholas 1,147 964 183 18 Pocahontas 406 404 2 10 Raleigh 4,764 4,085 679 82 Summers 668 641 27 21 Wyoming 1,896 1,797 99 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 248 83 24

There were no deaths reported to DHHR in the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,405), Berkeley (12,089), Boone (1,957), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,165), Cabell (8,590), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,361), Gilmer (783), Grant (1,262), Greenbrier (2,743), Hampshire (1,760), Hancock (2,756), Hardy (1,499), Harrison (5,572), Jackson (2,008), Jefferson (4,513), Kanawha (14,609), Lewis (1,154), Lincoln (1,441), Logan (3,027), Marion (4,311), Marshall (3,361), Mason (1,980), McDowell (1,537), Mercer (4,700), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,498), Monongalia (9,100), Monroe (1,109), Morgan (1,130), Nicholas (1,586), Ohio (4,134), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,845), Putnam (5,006), Raleigh (6,601), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (683), Roane (600), Summers (795), Taylor (1,211), Tucker (523), Tyler (685), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (3,001), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,282), Wirt (400), Wood (7,678), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Pocahontas counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, and Putnam counties, and Sunday in Webster County.

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

May 2

Webster County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

