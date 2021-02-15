No WV counties in red on daily COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 15, 2021, there have been 2,065,565 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,889 total cases and 2,212 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,188 1,855 329 67 Greenbrier 1,658 1,331 324 51 McDowell 1,048 862 186 19 Mercer 2,776 2,375 401 99 Monroe 789 701 88 12 Nicholas 844 650 194 12 Pocahontas 369 363 6 9 Raleigh 3,341 2,531 810 53 Summers 579 560 19 22 Wyoming 1,633 1,423 210 32

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 327 80 43

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Lewis County and a 53-year old male from Ohio County.

“Each loss of a West Virginian is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,159), Berkeley (9,437), Boone (1,524), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,970), Cabell (7,529), Calhoun (218), Clay (369), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,566), Gilmer (676), Grant (1,034), Greenbrier (2,362), Hampshire (1,474), Hancock (2,555), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,740), Jackson (1,654), Jefferson (3,520), Kanawha (11,689), Lewis (992), Lincoln (1,187), Logan (2,604), Marion (3,577), Marshall (2,956), Mason (1,741), McDowell (1,323), Mercer (4,099), Mineral (2,560), Mingo (2,070), Monongalia (7,610), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,142), Ohio (3,543), Pendleton (610), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,062), Raleigh (4,516), Randolph (2,333), Ritchie (599), Roane (486), Summers (691), Taylor (1,067), Tucker (488), Tyler (604), Upshur (1,620), Wayne (2,559), Webster (283), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,856), Wyoming (1,698).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.