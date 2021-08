BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Scott Van Meter confirms one of his deputies was involved in a shooting.

Raleigh County Deputies responded to a call on Rural Acres Dr. around 7 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital, and the deputy involved was not hurt in the incident.

West Virginia State Police is currently investigating the incident with assistance from the Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.

We will continue to provide updates on this situation as it develops.

Related