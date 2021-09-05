No New Deaths Sunday from Coronavirus

The state of West Virginia is reporting no new deaths, but added 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Right now there are 20,930 active cases, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

Hospitalizations remain at 709 since the last update on Saturday and the statewide death toll is 3,124. The DHHR website reports 216 of those patients are in intensive care and 112 are on ventilators.

The DHHR also reports that 62% of all West Virginians have had at least 1 dose of the vaccine; 51.1% of all West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate is 5.32%.

