No COVID-related deaths reported in WV over the weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 26, 2021, there have been 3,101,280 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 166,108 total cases and 2,936 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,958 2,907 51 82 Greenbrier 2,018 1,991 27 65 McDowell 1,278 1,243 35 27 Mercer 3,495 3,434 61 129 Monroe 1,031 1,023 8 18 Nicholas 1,378 1,344 34 24 Pocahontas 416 416 0 12 Raleigh 5,139 5,098 41 101 Summers 731 726 5 22 Wyoming 2,020 1,983 37 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 96 38 19

There were no deaths reported to DHHR since the last dashboard report. CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,526), Berkeley (13,012), Boone (2,198), Braxton (1,042), Brooke (2,264), Cabell (9,022), Calhoun (400), Clay (546), Doddridge (652), Fayette (3,614), Gilmer (892), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,920), Hampshire (1,936), Hancock (2,865), Hardy (1,590), Harrison (6,300), Jackson (2,287), Jefferson (4,841), Kanawha (15,630), Lewis (1,341), Lincoln (1,614), Logan (3,324), Marion (4,725), Marshall (3,577), Mason (2,110), McDowell (1,657), Mercer (5,267), Mineral (3,007), Mingo (2,802), Monongalia (9,488), Monroe (1,234), Morgan (1,261), Nicholas (1,943), Ohio (4,357), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (962), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,973), Putnam (5,432), Raleigh (7,149), Randolph (2,882), Ritchie (770), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,310), Tucker (549), Tyler (757), Upshur (2,018), Wayne (3,209), Webster (589), Wetzel (1,410), Wirt (468), Wood (8,021), Wyoming (2,095). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information. Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Ritchie, and Wayne counties. Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV Preston County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

Related