No COVID-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

​CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 12, 2021, there have been 2,552,579 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,462 total cases and 2,745 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,603 2,225 378 78 Greenbrier 1,771 1,660 111 63 McDowell 1,131 1,066 65 22 Mercer 2,982 2,821 161 125 Monroe 868 836 32 17 Nicholas 1,054 875 179 17 Pocahontas 391 385 6 10 Raleigh 4,262 3,489 773 74 Summers 620 596 24 23 Wyoming 1,801 1,706 95 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 280 87 17

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,331), Berkeley (11,287), Boone (1,841), Braxton (853), Brooke (2,090), Cabell (8,545), Calhoun (265), Clay (436), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,193), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,227), Greenbrier (2,571), Hampshire (1,669), Hancock (2,676), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,310), Jackson (1,870), Jefferson (4,242), Kanawha (13,744), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,382), Logan (2,983), Marion (4,067), Marshall (3,238), Mason (1,918), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,503), Mineral (2,720), Mingo (2,375), Monongalia (8,874), Monroe (1,047), Morgan (1,053), Nicholas (1,446), Ohio (3,978), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (630), Preston (2,784), Putnam (4,723), Raleigh (5,962), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (651), Roane (569), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,793), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (373), Wood (7,538), Wyoming (1,876).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, and Wayne counties:

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV

Clay County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Maysel Park, County Route 13/4, Maysel, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station (Station #5), 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Raleigh County:

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

