No counties in West Virginia are in red; 120 new cases reported and two new deaths from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 23, 2020, there have been 525,236 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,504 total cases and 319 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Kanawha County and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County. “The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 599 477 122 13 Greenbrier 125 115 10 3 McDowell 81 74 7 0 Mercer 409 170 239 28 Monroe 147 131 16 7 Nicholas 99 60 39 3 Pocahontas 59 57 2 0 Raleigh 501 438 63 8 Summers 49 27 22 0 Wyoming 110 60 50 3

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 177 59 31

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354), Wyoming (103).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke and Hancock counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Putnam and Wayne counties:

Boone County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Whitesville Fire Department, 1190 Raleigh Street, Whitesville, WV

Logan County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Monongalia County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Winfield High School, 3022 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Wayne County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Upcoming testing events will be held this week in Cabell, Jackson, Marion, Summers, and Wyoming counties. For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.