No area counties in orange or red in latest update

WOAY – The West Virginia Department of Education released its weekly statewide map Saturday afternoon, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Six area counties (Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh) are all green, while Wyoming County is yellow, and Fayette and Summers counties are both gold.

This means all area high schools are eligible to play regular season competition this coming week, pending restrictions and local decisions.

Fayette County teams, for instance, will not be able to play games until Thursday at the soonest. Also, Westside has still suspended all sports after a school staff member tested positive for COVID-19; the Renegades golf team is unable to play in the Class AA Region 3 tournament Monday at Grandview.

With Fayette and Summers counties in gold, those teams may only play schools in their own county or other gold counties; counties elsewhere in the state that are orange cannot play regular season games this week. That means six football games originally scheduled for October 2 won’t be played as originally planned, but the affected teams are allowed to face new opponents.

Football games that won’t be played October 2: Mingo Central @ Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West @ Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail @ Nicholas County, Oak Hill @ PikeView, Summers County @ Independence, Liberty @ Wayne