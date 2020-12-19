No. 8 West Virginia narrowly survives against Iowa State

WOAY – No. 8 West Virginia improved to 7-1 with a hard-fought 70-65 victory over Iowa State (1-4).

After trailing 63-60 with 3:55 to go, the Mountaineers embarked on a 10-2 run. The team sunk eight of 10 free throw attempts during that stretch.

Deuce McBride and Derek Culver shared the team lead in scoring with 18 points apiece. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and five rebounds.

Next up, West Virginia travels to Lawrence to face No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.

Earlier in the night, the West Virginia women’s basketball team fell short on the road against Oklahoma State, with a final score of 78-73. Trailing by 9 entering the fourth, the Mountaineers managed to trim their deficit to 3 points with just over one minute left. But they were not able to pull off the comeback despite shooting 63.6 percent from deep.

The team returns to action on Monday, hosting the Bobcats at 2 PM.