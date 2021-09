RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) On August 24, 2021 Nicole Cochran, 27 of Midway failed to appear in Raleigh County Magistrate Court on charges stemming from a traffic stop.

A CAPIAS warrant for her arrest has been issued due to her failure to appear.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nicole Cochran is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP

