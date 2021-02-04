Nick Martin signs with UVa-Wise

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield High School senior Nick Martin signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career at UVa-Wise.

Martin, who will enter in the school’s pre-law program, was a key part of a Beavers team that made deep postseason runs each of the past four years. Bluefield reached the Super Six three straight years (2017-19), winning the title in 2017.

Martin says UVa-Wise’s location is ideal as it’s a couple hours away from Bluefield, but not too far away in his view. He is one of several Beaver seniors who will continue football careers in college; additional student-athletes are slated to sign later this week.