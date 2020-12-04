Nicholas County moves to red on daily COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., December 4, 2020, there have been 1,180,491 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 52,172 total cases and 799 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,129 872 257 35 Greenbrier 424 71 353 10 McDowell 585 72 513 2 Mercer 1,061 507 554 39 Monroe 357 236 121 10 Nicholas 307 117 190 5 Pocahontas 173 85 88 2 Raleigh 1,438 1,057 381 17 Summers 259 154 105 10 Wyoming 776 452 324 11

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 632 169 92

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Mingo County, a 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, and a 94-year old female from Ohio County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to continue to follow all of the safety recommendations.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, 25621, 2nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8 School, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wood County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson Park Recreation Center, 510 33rd Street, Vienna, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council, Route 10, Mullens, WV

Additional free testing events will be held Saturday, December 5 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.