Nicholas County man arrested for alleged attempted murder and malicious wounding

GILBOA, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man is behind bars on attempted murder, wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, May 19, Ricky Kincaid allegedly got into a physical altercation with a man on Hutchinson Branch Rd. in Gilboa.

Kincaid allegedly produced a firearm and shot a man. The victim was transported from the scene and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

This matter is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.

