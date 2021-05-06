Nicholas County Family Treatment Court holds its first graduations

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Family Treatment Court holds its first graduation.

Family treatment courts are a new program created by the West Virginia Supreme Court. The program is designed to return children to a safer home environment and achieve permanency faster and more effectively than traditional methods.

The program is said to help give a second chance at rehabilitation to those struggling with substance use and child neglect.

Circuit Court Judge Stephen Callaghan helps oversee the Nicholas County program, and says their six graduating families have seen great success.

“When a participant gets their own home, that’s a success,” Callaghan said. “When a participant gets their child back in that home, that’s another success. We rack up success everyday in this program.”

The Nicholas County program has roughly two dozen participants right now, but they’re hoping to expand and potentially double the number of families they can serve.

Related