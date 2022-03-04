New Substance Use Disorder Treatment facility opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Substance Use Disorder has hit West Virginia hard, along with the lack of treatment facilities that help people recover.

An open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for The Oaks at FMRS in Beckley Friday. It’s a new treatment and recovery facility that will go towards providing people with the disorder a place to go for more extensive care.

“This is going to give us the opportunity to really enhance and extend the continuum of care that we are able to offer Substance Use Disorder in co-occurring populations,” says Chief Executive office and psychologist at FMRS Randal Venable. “It’s not a secret to anyone that there is a huge need across our state and our community.”

Such a facility is made possible through specific means of funding.

After Cece Brown’s son Ryan died of a heroin overdose while being on the wait list at two treatment centers, she knew there was something that had to be done. Brown went to the legislature for two years in a row to advocate for funding that will provide more treatment centers in West Virginia.

Now, through funds like the Ryan Brown Prevention and Recovery Fund, more facilities like The Oaks are coming in.

“It’s hard to do it alone, you know, recovery is a community model in that people recover together, and they have the best success that way,” Brown says.

The Oaks will provide long-term treatment for 12 men up to a 120 day-stay. They will also provide a shorter-term detox program to 8 co-ed residents.

The Oaks is now accepting residents at their newly renovated center at 306 Withrow Loop in Beckley on the campus of the Jackie Withrow Hospital.

To make a referral, you can contact Benjamin Dorsey at (304)256-7118.

Related