New Roots Community Farm seeking new volunteers for weekly work days

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The New Roots Community Farm is welcoming anyone willing to help them build, plant, and grow as part of their volunteer workdays every Tuesday.

An opportunity that started in April, the farm could always use more helping hands to add to their already steady crew of recurring volunteers as the new farm grows.

“We really focus on the community aspect of it too, so people are welcome to come, hang out, learn stuff, get food from us, and it’s just like a great equal playing field meeting place,” says Emily Bonzek, production crew apprentice at New Roots.

If you’re interested in helping New Roots grow, you can email them at information@newrootscommunityfarm.com.

