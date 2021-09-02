New River Youth Symphony & Chorus Set to Begin

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) The fall season of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin September 13, 2021, following CDC Guidelines.

Fall season for NRYSC will begin on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV. Rehearsal time for the Youth Chorus is 5:27-6:50, Emerging Strings is at 5:30-6:30 pm and Youth Symphony is at 6:50-8:15 pm.

The Symphony will have auditions for seating placement for all new and returning students. Auditions for the strings will be the first week at 5:45-6:15. Winds will audition the following week and percussion the third week.

See the “How to Join” page on our website newrivermusic.org for your audition music. Please come to the rehearsal every week, even if you have not had your placement audition yet.

NRYSC is an excellent opportunity for students, ages 5 to 24, from all over southern West Virginia to sing in a chorus and/or play in a symphony and a wonderful chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.

The Youth Chorus, directed by Savannah Peters, is a place for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoy performing together.

This fantastic, fun group will entertain you with their dynamic performance and you never know what song they are going to pull out of the hat next!

The Emerging Strings is a performing group for beginner-level students playing a variety of string instruments — violin, viola, cello, bass. The children will learn how to play beginner songs together in a mini orchestra setting.

The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra; woodwinds, brass, and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello, or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24, and is conducted by William Bailey.

Financial support is needed to keep this wonderful youth program in our area. Please consider donating and supporting our youth today, for tomorrow!

Donations are tax deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website – www.newrivermusic.org – or call Kathy Bailey at 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett at 304-573-4310.

