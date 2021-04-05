New River Transit expands routes, schedule for first time in 40 years

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – David Crone drives the New River Transit Green Route to Sophia and Beaver. His route schedule is expanding for the first time since he started driving transit.

“When I came on board, I was told about the expanded routes,” Crone said. “How we were going to more of a true, big city transit.”

Heather Lilly is the Community Planner for New River Transit. She’s says the transit’s new routes and longer schedules are already popular among riders.

“Several of our passengers have already called in and said that they are loving the new systems,” Lilly said.

Crone is excited about the expanded schedule. He says he’s looking forward to a more flexible work week.

“I actually work four days and I’m off three days,” Crone said. “Being off three days, I’m an avid golfer. That’s going to give me extra days to play golf.”

New River hasn’t changed its routes in over 40 years. Buses now run for 12 hours a day, up from 7.5. There are also five full routes, offering greater access in and between Fayette and Raleigh counties.

“We’ve got a lot more opportunity for people to get where they need to go,” Lilly said. “Later in the day. Earlier in the morning.”

