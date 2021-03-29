New River Transit expanding hours, routes next Monday +

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Public transportation becomes even more accessible in our area.

New River Transit is expanding its hours and routes starting Monday, April 5th. This is the first time in over 40 years that the routes for New River Transit have been modified.

“Our normal service hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m,” said New River Transit Community Planner Heather Lilly. “Starting April 5th, Monday, we will be having routes that start at 7:00 a.m. The last bus comes in to the hub at 7:45 p.m.”

In order to allow the community to adjust to the new routes, New River Transit will not collect fares throughout the entire month of April.