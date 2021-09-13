New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returns to In-Person

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) Participants in this year’s New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be able to physically join forces in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in-person on Saturday, September 25 at the JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center. Residents from Raleigh and Fayette counties can gather together to walk there, or individuals can walk in their neighborhoods.

The New River Region Walk raises money for research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $24,000.

At the Walk, participants will find a layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, contactless registration and more, said Sharon Covert, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. If individuals choose to walk from home, they can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the Walk at alz.org/walk. The Promise Garden Ceremony, which features multi-color flowers each representing a person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease, begins at 10 a.m. The Walk begins right after that.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. During the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association has continued to offer education programs, personalized care consultations and support groups to families impacted by the disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. But according to the National Institute on Aging, recent estimates indicate Alzheimer’s disease may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer, as a cause of death for older people. In West Virginia, there are 39,000 individuals living with the disease and an estimated 85,000 caregivers. Individuals can reach the Alzheimer’s Association through its 24/7 helpline at 800.272.3900.

The New River Region Walk is one of nine Walks the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter is hosting. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs. The JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center is located at 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mount Hope.

