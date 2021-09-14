New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up this month

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The yearly Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming up soon.

The annual event is a way to show support to those suffering from Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, and to also remember those who were lost to the disease.

The walk has nine locations in West Virginia this year, and often sees a huge amount of support and donations.

According to Sharon Covert, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk is all about showing support.

“Of all the chronic illnesses in the world, this is one that has not seen a survivor,” Covert said. “And we’re doing everything we can to see that people here feel supported.”

The New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to the area on September 25.

