New River Intermediate and New River Primary will be on remote learning schedule on Thursday

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Due to positive cases at both schools, Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough has announced that all students at New River Intermediate School and New River Primary School will switch to remote learning on Thursday, November 12.

He says this is out caution as they continue to do the necessary contact tracing working alongside the health department.

Hough says school officials will be in touch with students and their families on Thursday about the plans for Friday.

“Fayette County Schools remain cautious to best support our students and our staff,” Hough said.

There will be drive-up testing at Midland Trail Health Center on Thursday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. No doctor’s order required and they will not bill insurance.

