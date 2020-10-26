New River Health aims to begin new medical mall construction in January

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – New River Health, working alongside ZMM Architects, is putting the finishing touches on the designs for their new medical mall inside the old Kmart building in Oak Hill.

CEO John Schultz says construction is expected to begin in January as the goal is to make the nearly 95,000-square foot facility a one-stop shop for all medical needs.

“Right now, we’re going to have all of our services there: Medical, dental, behavioral health, medication-assisted treatment, pharmacy with a drive-thru window. We’re also collaborating with a daycare center, optometrist as well as an audiologist to be there and then also part of the building will be a conference center,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost around $20 million, and as they finish up the renderings to take to construction companies for bid, Schultz says the goal is to be in the finished building by around this time next year.

“We’re looking at hopefully the first, the beginning of 2021 and about a 12 to 14 month project, so we’re hoping to be in there by then end of 2021 beginning of 2022.”

In its prime location just off of Route 19, Schultz says this will be a state-of-the-art medical facility where someone can come and knock out all of their appointments in one day while also having someone to look after their child.

He says the design is not only going to be modern, but he says one of the benefits of going through this process now is that they can design with the pandemic in mind.

“The ventilation system and the engineering will take that all into account, so it will be a first class institution, or a first class facility,” Schultz said.

When asked about what will become of the other clinics when the new mall is built, he says there are no solidified plans but that they are discussing closing some of the clinics.