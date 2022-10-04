New River Gorge Regional Development Authority selected for Gateway Communities of the New River Gorge Region

West Virginia (WOAY) – The New River Gorge region will be a part of a collective team participating in the 2022 Appalachia Gateway Communities Initiative.

The Appalachian Regional Commission and Conservation Fund have partnered to sponsor the initiative. Special Projects Coordinator Chance Raso has led the regional team in pursuing this opportunity.

The New River Gorge team will attend the Appalachian Gateway Communities Initiative workshop from October 25-27 in Lake Junaluska, N.C.

After the workshop, the team will develop a comprehensive action plan to support future opportunities for grant funding to implement the plan.

The region’s project focuses on having all gateway communities of New River Gorge National Park and Preservework together for standardized wayfinding, branding, and signage.

Additional goals include providing opportunities for visitors to utilize all resources available in the communities they are traveling through.

