New River Gorge Regional Development Authority partnering to host “Generation West Virginia”

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is entering into a partnership to become a host employer with “Generation West Virginia.”

The mission of “Generation West Virginia” is to attract and retain young talent in West Virginia. The program places this talent in employment with organizations across the state.

“They work with architects, engineering firms, non-profits, for-profits,” said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Deputy Director Jina Belcher. “And really just the crux of their work revolves around keeping young talent in the state. So we’re really excited that this is the first time we will be hiring through their impact fellowship program.”

The portal to apply to be a fellow for “Generation West Virginia” opened Tuesday and will be accessible through February 28th.