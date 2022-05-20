New River Gorge region chosen to be in the spotlight for the 2022 Philanthropy WV Conference

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – The New River Gorge Region and Southern West Virginia are being showcased in yet another statewide conference.

The Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Jina Belcher spoke at this year’s annual Philanthropy West Virginia 2022 conference at Glade Springs Resort.

She talked about “Moving to Solutions in Southern West Virginia,” an economic development-driven panel.

“Traditionally in economic development, we have utilized philanthropic organizations to help support the work that we do,” says Belcher. “And so, I think that, in addition to showcasing the region today, we will be able to talk about how we rely a lot on the entities and the foundations that are here today.”

Along with shedding some light on the area at the conference, the team at NRGRDA also went out into the community. They supported local events during the afternoon and evening.

These events included tours of Beckley, Fayetteville, and Mt. Hope, along with a “Taste of New River Gorge” dinner.

According to the president and CEO of the three-day conference, NRGRDA is just one of the organizations that have been a part of the philanthropic work going on in the state over the past two years.

“We’re focusing on how do we come out of this time to really build up communities and cultivate abundance, and looking at the opportunities that we have where philanthropy is investing with their grants in the communities, how do we make sure we’re investing in the right places, and we’re helping out everyone to succeed,” says President and CEO of Philanthropy WV, Paul Daugherty.

Executive Director of the West Virginia Hive and Managing Director of Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), Judy Moore was also going to speak at the conference. Her panel was on “Cultivating Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.”

